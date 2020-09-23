Louisville Prepares for Protests as Decision Expected in Breonna Taylor Case

Louisville is under a state of emergency Wednesday morning as the city prepares for potential protests.

That’s because a decision on criminal charges in the controversial Breonna Taylor case is expected this week.

Six Louisville police officers are being investigated in the march shooting death of Breonna Taylor. She was shot in her bed after police served no-knock warrant, believing her ex-boyfriend was using her address to receive drug packages.

Taylor, an emergency room technician, had no criminal record.

Last week, the city agreed to pay a $12 million civil settlement to the Taylor family and agreed to changes in police policy.

With a decision on the case from Kentucky’s attorney general coming at any time now, the city of Louisville is at a near lockdown. Businesses have boarded up and closed.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he has not activated the Kentucky National Guard, but says they could be used in a small role.