Two Louisville Police Officers Shot Amid Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Protests

Louisville police say two police officers have been shot Wednesday night, but it’s not clear if it’s because of the protests stemming from the death of Breonna Taylor.

Back in March, six police officers shot the 26-year-old to death during a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Kentucky.

On Wednesday, a grand jury announced a decision that intensified violence in the city.

The panel indicted fired officer, Brett Hankison, for endangering Taylor’s neighbors.

However, none of the three officers involved were charged in connection with her death.

The mayor of Louisville set a 72 hour curfew from 9 at night to 6 in the morning.

The curfew did not stop demonstrators from taking to the streets and eventually clashing with police.

