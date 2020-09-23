Living Right: Helping Kids Achieve Their American Dreams

Of all the kids in the U.S., 25% are the children of immigrants or refugees.

There are 20 million children in the U.S. with at least one immigrant parent. These children are more likely to struggle in school and more likely to live in poverty.

Not knowing English, poverty, and little access to early childhood education are all roadblocks along their path to reaching their potential.

Living Right tells how one young woman is working to change that by starting a grassroots effort to prepare kids to make the most out of their American dreams.