Kentucky Grand Jury Indicts 1 Officer 6 Months After Deadly Shooting of Breonna Taylor

One officer has been indicted on criminal charges six months after the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The Jefferson County grand jury presented its report on the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor Wednesday afternoon.

The grand jury issued ‘wanton endangerment’ charges against former Detective Brett Hankison or shooting into neighboring apartments. The grand jury did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

No charges were announced against the other two officers who fired shots.

Six Louisville police officers were being investigated in the march shooting death of Breonna Taylor. She was shot in her bed after police served no-knock warrant, believing her ex-boyfriend was using her address to receive drug packages.

Taylor, an emergency room technician, had no criminal record.

Last week, the city agreed to pay a $12 million civil settlement to the Taylor family and agreed to changes in police policy.

This story is developing and will be updated as information comes in.