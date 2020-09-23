Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Casket to Arrive at U.S. Supreme Court

While the fight continues surrounding the next Supreme Court nominee, the body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court Wednesday and Thursday.

Ginsburg died from complications of metastatic cancer on Friday. She was 87.

Her casket will arrive in front of the Supreme Court Wednesday morning.

A private ceremony with family, close friends and the justices will happen in the court’s great hall. She will then lie in state in the national statuary hall in the U.S. capitol on Friday.

There will be a private burial next week at Arlington National Cemetery.