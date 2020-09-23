Healthy Living: The Long-Term Effects of COVID-19

COVID-19 is beginning to show itself to be more than just a respiratory illness.

Some patients are still fighting off symptoms of the disease months after recovery.

Not everyone who survives COVID-19 has the same risk of developing long-term health effects.

Those who are at greater risk are those who have severe complications from COVID-19, those with underlying chronic conditions, people over 65, and people living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Healthy Living presents some of the possible health effects of COVID-19 that you need to know about, like skin, brain and neurological issues.