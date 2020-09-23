Healthy Living: Next Generation Prosthetics

There are nearly two million people in the United States who are living with a loss of a limb.

The causes vary from vascular disease to cancer and trauma.

It’s estimated half of all amputees with powered prosthesis don’t use them.

They don’t like how they feel or that they cannot feel.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter explains how some amputees are now experiencing the sense of touch.

Dr. Segil recently won a million dollar career development award from the VA to continue his work.

He’s started a company called Point Designs that focuses on prosthetic fingers.

He hopes to create artificial limbs and fingers that function and feel like real body parts.