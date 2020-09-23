Hawkes Ride to Florida for Suicide Prevention

Jeremy and Kathryn Hawke left Traverse City on Wednesday and headed to Florida on their motorcycle.

Jeremy Hawke said, “We’re going to ride from here up to Copper Harbor and then kind of down the west side of Lake Michigan and ultimately end up in key west.”

But they’re not just going on vacation, they’re riding for a special purpose.

The Hawkes lost their 24 year old son three and a half years ago to suicide.

“He had actually been planning on taking a cross country trip on his motorcycle,” said Jeremy.

So now, they’re using this nearly week and a half journey to raise awareness and money for mental health and suicide prevention.

Jeremy said, “We thought it would be a great way to honor his memory.”

The Hawkes started their trip at Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan.

Gaining some friends to join them on part of their trek. “I just wanted to support him in remembering Alex and to help bring more awareness to people too,” said Melissa Ryba.

Melissa works for Child and Family Services and says it’s time to break the stigma that surrounds mental illness.

“This is something that really effect people of all demographics so it’s not really just one set of people. Anybody can be affected by depression,” said Melissa.

And the Hawkes believe this trip will help do so. “If we can help somebody else reach out and ask for help when they’re really hurting and that’s what this is really all about,” said Jeremy Hawke.

So far, the Hawkes have raised about $5,000.

They plan to end their journey in Florida, on October 3rd.