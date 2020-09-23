Harrison Bowling Coaches Launch Bottle Drive to Support Family of Team Member Who Passed Away

The Harrison community is coming together to help the family of a teenager who passed away last week.

15-year-old Thomas Pnacek had been battling lupus.

He was also a member of the Harrison varsity bowling team.

His coaches had the idea to hold a bottle drive to raise money for Thomas’ family.

They hope to gather as many cans and bottles as possible by Saturday.

“We donated to the GoFundMe as much as we could, and then we were just sitting around, we thought about it and nobody wants their bottles because of COVID, and we figured it would be a good thing and a good way to raise money for the family,” said Richard Hansen.

You can drop your returnable cans and bottles off at the coaches’ house on West Elm in Harrison.

Or click here to donate.