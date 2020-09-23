Grand Traverse Resort Welcomes Large Business Conference Under Strict Health and Safety Procedures

The Grand Traverse Resort normally hosts hundreds of business conferences every year, but this year has been quieter because of the coronavirus crisis.

This week, the resort safely welcomed back one large meeting.

Hundreds of employees convened at the event at conference center Wednesday which was conducted with more health screenings and safety measures in place.

The resort has only had one other big event this summer, but they say more and more groups are starting to feel comfortable returning.

The resort says they are able to legally accommodate 250 people or fewer inside.

They’ve spaced chairs six feet apart, reduced touch points and regularly sanitize. Wednesday, they hosted their luncheon outdoors.

They’re excited to continue utilizing their 86,000 square feet of event space for more groups to visit.

“As northern Michigan’s largest conference center, we’ve been awaiting this,” said Katie Leonard, the interim director of sales. “A lot of the meetings have been holding on and trying to plan something for the fall so its been a good September for events and we’re looking forward to holiday parties, hopefully.”