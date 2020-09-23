Governor Whitmer Signs Mi Healthy Climate Plan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer took a major step today towards a greener Michigan.

She signed an executive order to create the MI Healthy Climate Plan.

The main goal is to make Michigan carbon neutral by the year 2050

The governors office says this would protect Michiganders’ public health and the environment.

As part of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, the state will develop clean energy jobs.

Comsumers energy says many companies already implemented cleaner practices, like using solar panels and wind turbines.

“I think what unites us all is that we have the same vision and I think everyone really wants to protect the planet. Everybody wants to do what they can do to keep the air and water clean here in Michigan,” said Consumers Energy Media Relations manager, Brian Wheeler.

The state will work alongside the Department of Enviornemnt Great Lakes and Energy to push the MI Healthy Climate Plan forward.