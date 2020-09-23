Fall Color Change 2020
Update: 9/23/2020 (Updated Weekly)
Fall is here and the leaves are changing! So far, they appear to be around their normal schedule. We’ve already had lots of cloudy skies with chilly temperatures, which helped to get things going.
This weekend, the Western and Central U.P. will be around 50%, especially for the Porcupine Mountains. The Eastern U.P. has a bit less change, so 30% is what you can expect.
If you’ve been traveling around the L.P., the views range from pockets of color to a light green. I expect 30% change for most of the Lower Peninsula including areas South of Mount Pleasant.
I recently took a drive along I-75 and US-131 noticing small pockets of strong color with maples really showing a lot of bright yellow and red. Some trees have just a few limbs with vibrant color and the rest is green.
This week’s sunshine and warmth is slowing the change but you’ll notice it jump back into gear when the clouds and cool temperatures return next week.
At this point, it looks like much of the Lower Peninsula will peak during the Second and Third Weeks of October.
Peak Color for most the Western and Central U.P. is expected the 1st weekend in October. The Eastern U.P. should be peak during the 1st and 2nd weekends in October.
If you are ready to make a trip around the region to check out the colors, here’s a list of tours put together by the County Road Association of Michigan:
Antrim County
- Deadman Hill overlook off US-131 viewing Jordan River Valley
- Jordan River Road off US-131
- Pinney Bridge Road off M-66
- Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)
Crawford County
- CR101 looking north from CR100 (“Pioneer Hill”)
Emmet County
- Mitchell Road from Fletcher Road to Cheboygan County line
- Pleasantview Road from M-119 to Robinson Road
- Robinson Road from State Road to Pleasantview Road
- State Road from Harbor Springs to Cross Village
- Stutsmanville Road from Pleasantview to W. Townline, then W. Townline Road north
- Brutus Road from Pleasantville Road to US-31
- Tunnel of Trees – M-119
- Williams Road from US-131 to Resort Pike Road
- Resort Pike Road from Williams Road to Indian Garden Road
Leelanau County
- North Eagle Highway
- Newman Road
- Port Oneida Road
- Gills Pier Road
- Schomberg Road
Mason County
- Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road
- Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road
- South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area
- North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake
- Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10
Montmorency County
- Pleasant Valley Road
- Farrier Road
- Carter Road
- Meridian Line Road
Presque Isle County
- Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County
- E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road
- W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211.
Wexford County
- Fall Color Scenic Routes, all starting from downtown Cadillac
- Route 1: Around the Lakes (20 miles)
- Route 2: Northwest to Mesick (63 miles)
- Route 3: Southwest to Hoxeyville/Luther/Briston (64 miles)
- Route 4: Northeast to Lake City/Manton (32 miles)
In the U.P.: (Compiled from UPtravel.com)
- Take US-2 West towards Rapid River
- Munising to Seney to Grand Marais back to Munising
- Newberry to Whitefish Pt.
- Newberry to Deer Park to Grand Marais to Seney back to Newberry
- Brimley to Eckerman to Paradise back toward Whitefish Road then to Bay Mills along the lake.
- St. Ignace to Sault Ste. Marie to Pickford to Stalwart to Detour Village to Cedarville back to St. Ignace