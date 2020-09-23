Fall Color Change 2020

Update: 9/23/2020 (Updated Weekly)

Fall is here and the leaves are changing! So far, they appear to be around their normal schedule. We’ve already had lots of cloudy skies with chilly temperatures, which helped to get things going.

This weekend, the Western and Central U.P. will be around 50%, especially for the Porcupine Mountains. The Eastern U.P. has a bit less change, so 30% is what you can expect.

If you’ve been traveling around the L.P., the views range from pockets of color to a light green. I expect 30% change for most of the Lower Peninsula including areas South of Mount Pleasant.

I recently took a drive along I-75 and US-131 noticing small pockets of strong color with maples really showing a lot of bright yellow and red. Some trees have just a few limbs with vibrant color and the rest is green.

This week’s sunshine and warmth is slowing the change but you’ll notice it jump back into gear when the clouds and cool temperatures return next week.

At this point, it looks like much of the Lower Peninsula will peak during the Second and Third Weeks of October.

Peak Color for most the Western and Central U.P. is expected the 1st weekend in October. The Eastern U.P. should be peak during the 1st and 2nd weekends in October.

If you are ready to make a trip around the region to check out the colors, here’s a list of tours put together by the County Road Association of Michigan:

Antrim County

Deadman Hill overlook off US-131 viewing Jordan River Valley

Jordan River Road off US-131

Pinney Bridge Road off M-66

Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)

Crawford County

CR101 looking north from CR100 (“Pioneer Hill”)

Emmet County

Mitchell Road from Fletcher Road to Cheboygan County line

Pleasantview Road from M-119 to Robinson Road

Robinson Road from State Road to Pleasantview Road

State Road from Harbor Springs to Cross Village

Stutsmanville Road from Pleasantview to W. Townline, then W. Townline Road north

Brutus Road from Pleasantville Road to US-31

Tunnel of Trees – M-119

Williams Road from US-131 to Resort Pike Road

Resort Pike Road from Williams Road to Indian Garden Road

Leelanau County

North Eagle Highway

Newman Road

Port Oneida Road

Gills Pier Road

Schomberg Road

Mason County

Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road

Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road

South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area

North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake

Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10

Montmorency County

Pleasant Valley Road

Farrier Road

Carter Road

Meridian Line Road

Presque Isle County

Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County

E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road

W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211.

Wexford County

Fall Color Scenic Routes, all starting from downtown Cadillac Route 1: Around the Lakes (20 miles) Route 2: Northwest to Mesick (63 miles) Route 3: Southwest to Hoxeyville/Luther/Briston (64 miles) Route 4: Northeast to Lake City/Manton (32 miles)



In the U.P.: (Compiled from UPtravel.com)