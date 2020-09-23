Dublin General Store Reopens: One Year After a Fire Burned the Store Down

A popular Manistee County grocery store reopened Wednesday after it burned down just over a year ago.

Last year on Labor Day weekend, a fire destroyed the Dublin General store in Wellston. The grocery store has been a northern Michigan staple since 1935, famous for its jerky. The owners say they’ve been working ever since to get it back up and running.

On Wednesday, the store finally welcomed customers back in their doors.

“This is the lifeline of the community, it’s a meeting place…so it was missed,” said Darleen Pendleton, first in line Wednesday to get into the new Dublin General Store.

Pendleton says her first purchase will be lottery tickets.

Mary Chatelain says the dozens of people waiting in line like her are because of the owners.

“We wanted to show support for them, they’ve been through a lot this year and it’s not just the fact that it was convenient to shop here, but we could tell that the family was devastated, this has been in the family for generations.”

Chatelain says she came to buy a Dublin General Store staple…the jerky.

“I love their meat; you can’t beat their meat. I think that’s probably one of the things that we’ll enjoy; being able to shop for because we know it’s always well, it’s always tasty and it’s always fresh.”

Owners Greg and Bonnie Fischer say they’re excited the day is finally here:

“In general, everything came together. It was a big effort, took longer than we thought, but it was also a lot bigger project for us. It’s the biggest thing we’ve ever been involved in,” says Greg.

They’re ready to get back to serving customers. A duty the family has been doing since 1935.

Greg says, “It was a big job, but we soldiered on and we got her done. We’re open!”