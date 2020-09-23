Dublin General Store Reopens More Than a Year After Devastating Fire

A popular Manistee County grocery store reopened Wednesday after it burned down just over a year ago.

Last year on Labor Day weekend a fire destroyed the Dublin General Store.

The grocery store has been a northern Michigan staple since 1935, and is famous for its jerky.

The owners say they’ve been working hard to get it back up and running.

Monday, the store finally welcomed customers through its doors.

People were lined up to get into the new Dublin General Store at 7:30 a.m.

They said they’ve been waiting all year to walk in these doors and shop closer to home.

The new store is much bigger, going from 28,000 square feet to 43,000 square feet.

The owners say they’re excited to be back open.

They faced some hiccups along the way due to COVID-19; however, after seeing all of the support from the community Monday morning, they say the hard work was worth it.