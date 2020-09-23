Cooking With Chef Hermann: Grilled Shrimp with Charred Greens and Green Goddess Dressing

Dressing:

  • Place in food processor and process until smooth, chill
  • 2 scallions
  • 1 small bunch of parsley
  • 1 C basil leaves
  • 1 C mayonnaise
  • 1/3 C lemon juice
  • 5 fillets anchovies
  • 1 tsp. garlic
  • 2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. black pepper

Shrimp and Salad:

  • 2 TB oil
  • 1 lb. shrimp
  • 1 head romaine heart
  • ½ C Almonds
  • 1 avocado, sliced

Directions:

Grill the shrimp and lettuce. Plate the lettuce and put the shrimp and avocados on top. Drizzle dressing and top with almonds.

