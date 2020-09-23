Cooking With Chef Hermann: Grilled Shrimp with Charred Greens and Green Goddess Dressing

Dressing:

Place in food processor and process until smooth, chill

2 scallions

1 small bunch of parsley

1 C basil leaves

1 C mayonnaise

1/3 C lemon juice

5 fillets anchovies

1 tsp. garlic

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

Shrimp and Salad:

2 TB oil

1 lb. shrimp

1 head romaine heart

½ C Almonds

1 avocado, sliced

Directions:

Grill the shrimp and lettuce. Plate the lettuce and put the shrimp and avocados on top. Drizzle dressing and top with almonds.