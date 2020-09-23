Cooking With Chef Hermann: Grilled Shrimp with Charred Greens and Green Goddess Dressing
Dressing:
- Place in food processor and process until smooth, chill
- 2 scallions
- 1 small bunch of parsley
- 1 C basil leaves
- 1 C mayonnaise
- 1/3 C lemon juice
- 5 fillets anchovies
- 1 tsp. garlic
- 2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. black pepper
Shrimp and Salad:
- 2 TB oil
- 1 lb. shrimp
- 1 head romaine heart
- ½ C Almonds
- 1 avocado, sliced
Directions:
Grill the shrimp and lettuce. Plate the lettuce and put the shrimp and avocados on top. Drizzle dressing and top with almonds.