City of Cheboygan Approves Recreational Marijuana Businesses

The city of Cheboygan will now allow recreational marijuana businesses.

On Tuesday night, city council unanimously approved zoning and licensing for recreational marijuana businesses.

The city had been discussing the idea since January of 2019.

The mayor says they will be allowed in two areas of the city and have limits as to how close they can be to schools and churches.

The mayor says council took their time and came up with a plan they like.

“Everyone saw the benefit primarily financially for the city for tax revenue, also buildings that are is despair are being purchased and remodeled,” said Cheboygan Mayor Mark Bronson. “Overall, I think it was a great move for us to make.”

Bronson says they also have a limit to six businesses, with medical marijuana businesses getting the first chance at licenses.