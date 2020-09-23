Benzie County Sheriff: Dive Team Recovers Body of 12-Year-Old Boy

A dive team recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy who was swept off the Frankfort Pier into Lake Michigan.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 12-year-old Lane Frame from Tennessee was found next to the pier in about 10 feet of water around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says around 1 p.m. Monday, three kids were swept into Lake Michigan. Their aunt was able to rescue two of the kids, but the third was never found.

Dive teams from the sheriff’s office, as well as the US Coast Guard, searched the water for hours Monday.

They planned to resume Tuesday morning, but the conditions on the lake were too rough.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Lane’s family.