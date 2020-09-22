USDA Awards Traverse City Light & Power $1.8 Million Loan for Energy Efficient Upgrades

Traverse City Light & Power wants to help people make energy saving upgrades to their homes.

The USDA awarded TCLP a $1.8 million loan to help with that.

This will support the utilities on-bill financing program.

The program allows TCLP to loan its customers up to $30,000 for energy efficient upgrades.

This includes everything from lighting to heating systems.

“We have seen firsthand how these energy upgrades have improved the wellbeing of Michiganders. From significant money savings, to improved comfort and safety in their homes,” said Mary Templeton, President and CEO of Michigan Saves.

TCLP says customers already have shown interest in this program.