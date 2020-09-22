Traverse Connect Holds Virtual ‘Meet the Candidates’ Forum

On Tuesday, Traverse Connect held a virtual Meet the Candidates forum for the 104th district which encompasses all of Grand Traverse County.

Dan O’Neil is running on the Democratic side against John R. Roth, a Republican.

Traverse Connect invited the community to ask questions.

Topics ranged from education and childcare, to how Governor Whitmer handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

The candidates also made their cases for being the one to represent the district.

“Having served as a planning commissioner, I understand the ownership people feel in this community. Most people have sacrificed to be part of this community and when you pay a price for something, you feel a sense of ownership,” said Dan O’Neil.

“My experience being a small business person and just being in the tourism industry for most of my adult life, I think it uniquely qualifies me to understand our economy up here better than most,” said John R. Roth.

Next Tuesday, Traverse Connect will hold another Meet the Candidates session for county commission candidates.