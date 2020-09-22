Traverse City’s Parade of Homes Goes Virtual

COVID-19 forced many events to either cancel or go virtual.

Now, the Parade of Homes in Traverse City will be online.

The Grand Traverse Area Home Builders Association usually hosts this event in June.

They’re calling it the Parade of Homes at Home and potential home buyers have the opportunity to tour nine houses in three different price ranges.

Organizers say while this isn’t ideal, the virtual option does have its advantages.

“It’s really nice that anybody can be anywhere and tour the home. It’ll be really neat and I think it’s going to be really exciting for people to view the home multiple times. To maybe be with their friends or with their families and check out the houses,” said Dean Adams, President of HBA Grand Traverse area.

The virtual parade of homes starts this Thursday and runs through Sunday.

If you’re interested in taking a tour, click here.