“The Future is Digital” – and a Traverse City Company Wants to Help You

If you’re interested in high-tech jobs of the future – and want to give some free training a try – a Traverse City company may have the perfect opportunity for you.

20Fathoms is partnering with a program called “Udacity” to offer free digital marketing and business analytics courses. It’s open to adults and even high school students who want to explore technology careers. Phase One is a free, at-your-own-pace, 40 hour training program.

20Fathoms Executive Director Lauren Bigelow says the training includes “two classes that are going to be available in October. One is on digital marketing. The other is on business analytics. They’re open, free for folks to upscale their resume. This is an opportunity to dive into a class, put some time into it and see if it’s of interest to you. Then if you pass a proficiency test, you get a scholarship for a very intensive, three-month, 10-hour-a-week class.”

Bigelow says in truth, there’s really no age limit on who can apply for the program, so “particularly bright or interested middle schoolers” can sign up as well.

Anyone who finishes the Phase Two training will have the skills for entry level positions in digital marketing or business analytics. For more information and specifics on the scholarship information, click here.