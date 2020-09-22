TART Trails Hosts Smarter Commute Week

TART Trails is encouraging people to get out and about on their bikes with their Smarter Commute Week.

TART is a part of Smarter Commute TC, a group of businesses and nonprofits that work year round to help educate the public on the effects of commuting with a non-motorized vehicle.

“The more folks that are on their bikes or using their own two feet or those shared transportation opportunities, the less people are in their car and that’s what we like to see,” said TART Special Events and Annual Gifts Coordinator Janna Goethel.

This week normally would have been in June, but the organization moved it to Sept. 21 through 25 to coincide with the DNR’s Michigan Trails Week and League of American Bicyclists’ Bike to Work Week.

TART is asking people to ride bikes to commute short distances in the area instead of driving, as well as support local businesses.

“This year, part of what we’re encouraging is really cooperation and community rather than competition,” Goethel said. “We do have a scorecard to help hold you accountable, but it’s not as necessarily as competitive in the past. It’s more about encouraging folks to go out and support community members and local businesses who may be struggling right now due to the pandemic.”

Those who complete one commuter challenge a day can be entered in a raffle for prizes drawn at the end of the week. You can find out more about the week and sign up here.