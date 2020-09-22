Supreme Court Vacancy Debate: Vice Pres. Pence Weighs In

President Trump says he plans to work quickly to fill the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president says he wants the nomination voted on by Election Day and a confirmation by the end of the year.

While Republicans are working to move the process along, Democrats argue the GOP is abandoning the precedent it set in 2016 when party members refused to consider President Obama’s pick to replace the late Justice Scalia.

Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said, “Why not just come to the floor and say I’m gonna do whatever’s best for my political party?”

Vice President Pence says it is their constitutional duty to pick a replacement now.

“The Senate’s role is to advise and consent. And we’re working already with the Republican leadership in the Senate to make arrangements for the process to move forward,” Pence said.

The president says he has a list of five possible nominees, with Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa as the two top candidates.