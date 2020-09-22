State’s Ban on Ticket Scalping Up for Repeal Vote

The Michigan House was expected to vote Tuesday to lift the state’s ban on ticket scalping.

The bill would end a ban on the resale of tickets for more than face value.

Right now, the law only allows scalping if a venue approves the excess charge in writing.

The bill will also not allow any bot software from interfering with online ticket purchasing.

Broker sites will also be banned from using domain names similar to events and venues.

Websites acting on behalf of the venue or performer will have an exception from the bill.

The Senate approved a version of the bill in January and any changes would need to be approved by the House.