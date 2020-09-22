Sheriff’s Office to Bring in Special Dive Teams to Search for 12-year-old Boy at Frankfort Pier

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a 12-year-old boy who was swept off of the Frankfort pier Monday.

The sheriff’s office says around one in the afternoon Monday, three kids were swept into Lake Michigan. Their aunt was able to save two, but the third was never found.

Dive teams from the sheriff’s office as well as the US Coast Guard searched the water for hours.

They planned to resume Tuesday morning but the conditions on the lake were too rough.

The sheriff’s office says they plan to do an extensive search Wednesday with dive teams from the Michigan State Police and the Northwest Michigan Mutual Aid Team.

“The number one priority is to recover this young man for his family for some closure and the safety to all of the individuals involved today,” says Benzie County Undersheriff Greg Hubers.

The sheriff’s office says they will focus their search in the harbor between the two piers, which is where they believe the boy is located.