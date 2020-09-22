Secretary Benson Pushes for Early Voting With Ballot Drop Boxes

Election Day is 42 days away but Michiganders can actually begin voting on Thursday, if they mail in their absentee ballot or fill one out at their local clerk’s office.

Already the state says they have received 2.39 million requests for absentee ballots and already 270,000 have been sent out.

With Tuesday being Voter Registration Day, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was traveling around Michigan unveiling more ballot drop off boxes and raising awareness for voter options.

“The most important thing is that voters make a plan and they vote as soon as they can,” says Secretary Benson.

Election Day now is just when the votes are counted. Michiganders can actually start voting this week.

“The more we are able to spread out the way people vote this year, the easier it is on our local clerks,” says Benson.

Mail it in, drop it off to a clerk or the opportunity to drop in one of 1,000 drop off boxes across the state.

“As long as ballots are received by 8 PM or dropped off at the local dropbox by 8 PM on Election Day, they will count,” says Benson.

A key thing Benson is stressing is that these are not mailboxes. Voters cannot just drop off their absentee ballot into any of them. Each precinct has their own ballot box so voters need to go onto the state website, find where your ballot box is and make sure your ballot gets in the right spot.

“They are dropboxes managed by the local clerks,” says Benson, “So wherever your local community is, is where the dropbox you can use.”

The added flexibility and freedom for voters carries more chance for mistakes. As we saw last week with nearly 400 misprinted ballots sent to voters overseas.

As confidence in the election is varying, Secretary Benson is confident it will be safe.

“We’re going to continue to also enhance our protocols,” says Benson, “To ensure the mistakes aren’t repeated.”

One of the biggest critics to absentee ballots has been President Donald Trump. Until yesterday, when he tweeted in favor of mail-in ballots.

A surprise to Benson but a welcome one.

“My job and our clerks’ job is to make sure voters have those options,” says Benson, “We welcome anyone who uses their platform to correctly tell citizens, and all voters, what those options are.”

If one votes early and then wants to change their ballot before Election Day, they just have to go to the clerk’s office in person and spoil their previous ballot before filling out a new one.