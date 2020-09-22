Search Continues for Boy Swept Off Frankfort Pier Into Lake Michigan

The search continues in Frankfort for a 12-year-old boy who was swept away in Lake Michigan Monday.

Crews searched for hours Monday and will resume full search efforts again on Wednesday

Tuesday, the undersheriff said a small search group will continue looking but divers won’t be able to help in the search until Wednesday due to poor weather conditions.

The Benzie County sheriff says they no longer consider it an active rescue, it’s now a search and recovery.

It started Monday when three children were walking on the Frankfort Pier with their aunt.

The sheriff says a wave washed the children into the lake.

The aunt jumped in and was able to rescue one child and another was able to climb out by themselves.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the water for hours Monday, stopping around 10 p.m.