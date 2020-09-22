National Voter Registration Day Reminds Citizens to Register to Vote

Today is National Voter Registration Day, and the secretary of state’s office is reminding people to sign up to vote early and get your requests for an absentee ballot soon if that’s the route you want to take.

Michiganders can begin to vote as early as Thursday, that’s when absentee ballots must be mailed out by.

Nearly 2.4 million absentee ballots have already been requested in Michigan.

With worries about postal delivery, the key is to get things done soon. You can even vote in person later this week.

“Thursday, the 24th, is the day clerks must have ballots in their offices so that if voters want to come in and vote in person early they can do so. They use an absentee ballot to do so. They come in, if they haven’t filled out a request they do that, fill out the ballot, put it in the envelope and they can submit it right there,” said Jake Rollow, secretary of state spokesperson.

If you vote early and then want to change your ballot before Election Day, you just have to go to the clerk’s office in person and fill out a new one.