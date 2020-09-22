MTM On The Road: Ebels Hardware Celebrates 100 Years of Business

Ebels Hardware in Falmouth has had its doors open for 100 years.

They’re celebrating all week long with tons of specials, including a free t-shirt with the purchase of a chainsaw.

The store has been family owned and operated for five generations. They sell everything you need when it comes to outdoor power equipment, hardware and firearms.

Some of the brands they carry include Husqvarna, Deutz and Spartan.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are celebrating the 100 years live from the store!