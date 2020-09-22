Michigan Officials Report 504 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 504 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths. Of the 15 deaths announced Tuesday, three were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 117,910 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,680 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 117,406 confirmed cases with 6,665 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 18, 90,216 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is backtracking after announcing new guidance for how the coronavirus spreads.

The agency abruptly deleted information on its website saying the virus was spread through airborne transmission, claiming it was “posted in error.”

The abrupt action is now sparking speculation as to why the reversal happened.

The CDC said Monday, “The bottom line is airborne transmission is possible, but not the main way that it spreads.”

They added the information was part of a draft and had not been given the OK to post.

Public health experts are calling for consistency when releasing information.

“I think from the beginning with coronavirus we’ve had mixed messaging on everything from masks, to whether certain drugs or treatments work, to whether we should be social-distancing or whether lockdowns are needed,” says Dr. Celine Gounder, with the NYU School of Medicine.

It’s been months since the CDC or White House Coronavirus Task Force briefed the American public.

Health officials stress to keep social distancing and wearing a mask. As of Monday, more than half of the U.S. is seeing an uptick in cases.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.