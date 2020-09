We have an update from the Mason County Prosecutors Office on the charges against Corey Beekman.

Beekman is accused of killing William Buchanan and wounding Katlin Michelle in April of 2019.

Now, Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola says the charges are being dismissed without prejudice.

Prosecutors are lacking witness testimony at this time which they say is critical to the case.

Charges may be refiled at a later date.