Living Right: Helping Kids Find The American Dream

Twenty-five percent of U.S. children are children of immigrants or refugees.

There are 20 million children in the U.S. with at least one immigrant parent.

These children are more likely to struggle in school and more likely to live in poverty.

Not knowing English, poverty, and little access to early childhood education are all roadblocks along their path to reaching their potential.

Now, one young woman is working to change that by starting a grassroots effort to prepare kids to make the most out of their American dream.

It’s projected that by 2040, one in every three children in the United States will grow up in an immigrant household.

The majority right now are from Latin America, with Asian immigrants representing the second largest group.