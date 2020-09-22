Great Lakes Children’s Museum in Need of Donations

The Great Lakes Children’s Museum in Traverse City needs donations to keep its doors open.

The museum has been closed since March, but found other, creative ways to get children involved in its programming.

Staff at the museum have been holding virtual hands-on activities three times a week live on Facebook. Tuesday is Kids Craft Lab, Thursdays are Story Time Adventures, and Friday is First Step Science.

They’ve also been holding an outdoor Mobile Museum where kids can participate in activities like building your own speaker or crafting your own kite.

GLCM Impact Manager Tom Maynard says 65% of the museum’s revenue before the shut down was from visiting families.

“We’ve been working on grants, we’ve been working on that cushion that we’ve developed, and we’ve been working on sponsorships and donations that people have been able to give,” Maynard says. “Whether it’s a little bit or a lot, it’s always appreciated and it really helps us keep the doors open and keep education alive.”

Donations can be made here. The museum is also looking for sponsorships for their Mobile Museum which will continue into the fall.