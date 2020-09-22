Attorney General’s Office: Insufficient Evident to Support Charges Against St. Ignace Police Chief

The Michigan attorney general says the St. Ignace police chief won’t face criminal charges following an investigation into a complaint.

The complaint filed in May claimed that Chief Tony Brown committed a crime while on duty by manipulating a complaint that negatively affected the prosecution of a crime.

State police investigated Brown and submitted potential evidence to the Mackinac County prosecutor for review in June.

The prosecutor then referred the case to the Michigan attorney general’s office.

After an official review, the office concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges.