ArtBright, Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan Start Community Impact Partnership

ArtBright and Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan are working together on a peer to peer resource project.

Through this Community Impact Partnership, ArtBright will donate art kits to the organization with funds they earned from a donation campaign. The goal is to help children thrive and use art as a way to connect with others and cope through tough situations.

