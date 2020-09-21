Team Trump Bus Makes Campaign Stop in Traverse City

Both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden continue to put their focus on Michigan.

Monday, President Trump’s team made a campaign stop in northern Michigan.

The Team Trump bus rolled into Traverse City Monday morning as part of a three day tour across Michigan.

Trump surrogates met with supporters at GOP headquarters, along with candidates like Congressman Jack Bergman and state House candidate John Roth.

The campaign says Michigan is once again an important part of their path to a win in November.

“You’re certainly going to see a Trump/Pence presence here in northern Michigan and across the state. Obviously, Michigan was a key part of the victory in 2016. It is a state we are going to hold in 2020,” said Erin Perrine, director of press communications for Team Trump.

The bus heads south to Muskegon next.

No specific plans have been made yet but with 44 days left until the election, the campaign says it’s very possible the president or vice president will be heading back to Michigan in the next six weeks.