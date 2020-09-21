TCAPS Students Step into 1st Day of in-Class Learning

It may be quiet now, but students will soon be filing into class for their first day back at Traverse City Area Public Schools.

TCAPS students are headed back to face-to-face learning Monday morning after two weeks of virtual learning.

This all comes after last Monday’s board of education meeting where a 6-1 tally determined that TCAPS students could go back to school in person.

More than 1,000 people attended the virtual meeting on Zoom. TCAPS parent Holly Hack was one of those people and she said she agreed with the board’s decision.

“I did watch the board meeting and was very taken aback by just the comments and people’s need to belittle and berate as much as they did. Because no matter what TCAPS said, somebody wasn’t going to be happy…I think when you look at the numbers and you look at the science, TCAPS made that decision based on what’s out there now…I applaud TCAPS for what they did in making that decision,” Hack says.

Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner says staff members are taking every precaution to keep students safe. They have hand sanitizer stations scattered throughout each building, cleaning supplies, and are using Clorox cleaning machines for sanitizing at night.

They’ll also be spreading students out for lunch times, as well as in the classrooms for social distancing.

He knows there will be difficulties starting in person, but VanWagoner hopes they will make everything as easy as possible for families.

“We want to make sure we’re providing those supports that we’re providing the clean areas, knowing we’re going to have some bumps in the road. We will probably have some cases so how do we handle that, how do we work with the health department, how do we manage all those situations and so my hope is we can make that as smooth as possible for our students for our families,” he says.

However, 1,100 students are still enrolled in TCAPS’ virtual learning option.

TCAPS parent Mackenzie Breithaupt says it was a tough decision to send her students back to in person learning.

“It would make more sense for them to stay home only because it would be a lot easier for our family just as far as trying to figure now before and after school care for our elementary student isn’t old enough to stay home alone. But it’s also my other daughter’s senior year and while it’s going to be different, I think there’s so many things that I don’t want her to miss out on and I don’t want her to remember school virtual learning.”

Breithaupt says she’s been supportive of the school district’s decisions.

“I just think TCAPS—they’ve done a great job. In the beginning, it was a little bit murky, but it was the unknown for everybody. And as we navigate the new normal, I think that this is the right thing,” Breithaupt says.

Again, not all students will be returning face-to-face Monday morning. TCAPS is still offering virtual learning options, and parents can sign students up for those programs until Sept. 28.

The superintendent says this will take a community effort so everyone can stay in school.

“How are we going to ensure that people aren’t traveling to high risk areas and bringing it to the school? Granted, in Traverse City the numbers…there’s not very many, but it’s still something in the back of my head,” VanWagoner says. “If we don’t have it in the safest area, if we don’t wear the masks, we don’t do those things, we know we probably won’t be there long…There’s the realities of COVID and how it’s spreads, so we’re trying to tell everybody to be safe together and do this so we can be there for the long haul and we can be there as long as we can so that they can enjoy that face-to-face atmosphere as long as possible and, again, for those who have chosen that option, that’s what we plan to do.”