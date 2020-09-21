Supreme Court Vacancy Becomes Major Sticking Point in Election

The political fight to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court is just beginning.

Tributes and condolences continue to pour in from all around the country after the longtime justice known for fighting for women’s rights died on Friday from metastatic cancer.

With the presidential campaign largely focusing on the coronavirus and how each nominee would move forward—the Supreme Court vacancy has completely reframed this election.

Now the questions are who—and when—should the seat be filled.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden insisted on Sunday the next president should get to appoint the new justice.

“If I win this election, President Trump’s nominee should be withdrawn…There is so much at stake. The right to healthcare. Clean air. Clean water. The environment. Equal pay for equal work,” Biden says.

But President Trump says he will do everything he can to make sure he fills the vacancy.

A rally crowd in North Carolina chanted “fill that seat” on Sunday.

President Trump paused to listen, then said, “Well, I hope they hear the chants. This is a new one. Fill that seat.”

Both the president and Biden said their nominations would be women.