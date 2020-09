A Petoskey man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Mackinaw City Hotel where he worked.

Mackinaw City police say Zachary Coonrod is charged with embezzling, forgery and identity theft.

They say they’ve been investigating Coonrod since last September.

He’s accused of embezzling more than $750,000 from 2015 through 2019 from a local hotel.

Coonrod will be back in court next week.