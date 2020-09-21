Petoskey City Council to Hear Presentation on Little Traverse Wheelway Erosion

We have an update on some shoreline erosion that has closed a portion of a popular trail in Emmet County.

A large portion of the Little Traverse Wheelway in Petoskey eroded into the bay back in April.

City officials had partnered with Resort Township and Emmet County to commission a study on the area.

On Monday night, city officials will get a full report on the erosion study.

Petoskey Mayor John Murphy says it is estimated to cost up to $10 million to repair.

“The number one concern for the city staff, city council and myself is the safety of the people using our bike path,” Mayor Murphy said. “It’s not just used by residents, but it’s seasonal and daily tourists that come here.”

The city is asking people to continuing staying away from the closed areas of the trail.

