MTM On the Road: Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch in Buckley

Fall is pretty much here, which means it is time for our favorite fall activities.

Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch in Buckley opens Monday. They have corn mazes, lots of pumpkins, and even an apple cannon.

Xavier Hershovitz and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins got the lowdown on all the new additions and returning classics for the 2020 season at Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch.

Watch the video to see Xavier and Stephanie explore all the fall fun! To learn more about Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch, click here.