Michigan Works to Host Outdoor Job Fair in Gaylord

With so many networking events cancelled because of the pandemic, you may be having some trouble connecting for a new job.

Michigan Works is hosting an outdoor job fair in Gaylord Tuesday.

From 2pm to 5pm under the pavilion on Court Street, job seekers can meet with 15 different employers.

They say this has been a tough time for employers to connect with potential employees.

“There are a lot of companies that are looking and have a lot of openings,” said Jennifer Coughlin with Michigan Works. “We feel this is something we normally do, and we would like to offer that and hope job seekers come out and see what businesses are hiring in the area.”

They say don’t forget your face mask and bring plenty of resumes.

