Magoon Creek Park Renovations Provide Handicap Accessibility

Monday, Filer Township in Manistee County showed off new improvements to Magoon Creek Park.

The township says they recently finished an Explore the Shores project to make the park handicap accessible.

Improvements include paving the parking lot and walkways to the restrooms and pavilion.

They will also be adding universally accessible picnic tables by the overlook.

Filer Township says the improvements were made possible by a Michigan Department of Resources trust fund grant.

“We had such a beautiful park and such a gorgeous facility here that is enjoyed by many, many people with the exception of people who have a physical limitation. Now everybody can enjoy the park,” said Terry Walker, Filer Township Supervisor.

Magoon Creek Park is open to everyone and you do not need a pass to go there.