Leelanau Co. Deputies Arrest Suspect for Stealing Campaign Signs

Leelanau County deputies say they have arrested someone who admitted to stealing several President Trump political signs.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was stopped for speeding on M-72 near the Elmwood-Solon Township line Sunday around 2 a.m.

During the traffic stop deputies noticed a number of political signs inside the car.

The suspect admitted to taking them from yards in Elmwood Township near Premier Marine Service.

The sheriff’s office says if anyone is missing President Trump campaign signs, call the sheriff’s office at (231) 256-8621.