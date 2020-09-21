Healthy Living: Therapeutic Hypothermia Saving Newborns

38 million babies will be born in the U.S. this year.

For most moms, the delivery is normal.

But for some, the delivery can be complicated causing cerebral palsy, epilepsy, developmental delays and learning disabilities.

Now, a technique called therapeutic hypothermia could cool babies down and prevent brain damage.

Courtney Hunter explains how in Healthy Living.

There is a risk of bleeding and also lung problems. Babies using the cooling bed are monitored around the clock.

The children are then followed for two years by a team of physicians, seeing them every other month for the first few months, then every six months after that.