EEE Animal Cases Rise; Aerial Treatment to Resumes

New pony and deer cases bring total animal EEE cases to 32 statewide.

Aerial treatment continued Monday night in Montcalm, Newaygo and Oceana Counties.

Eastern equine encephalitis is a deadly viral illness transmitted to people and animals through mosquito bites.

A person was confirmed to have EEE in Barry County.

There are now 30 cases of EEE in horses and two in deer.

In our area, impacted counties include Clare, Isabella, Mecosta, Montcalm, and Newaygo counties.