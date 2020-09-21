DEVELOPING: Crews Searching for 12-Year-Old Boy Swept Off Frankfort Pier

Updated at 4:45 p.m.

Crews are searching for a 12-year-old boy after he was swept off the Frankfort Pier.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says it is no longer an active rescue, but a search and recovery.

The sheriff’s office has crews on Lake Michigan searching in the water and the U.S. Coast Guard is circling from above with their helicopter.

The sheriff’s office says a family visiting from Tennessee was walking on the pier Monday when three kids were swept off the pier.

A family member was able to rescue two of the children, but a 12-year-old boy is still missing.

This prompted the search that is still happening.

We have a reporter at the scene working to bring you more details.