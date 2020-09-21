Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris to Visit Flint, Detroit

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be in Michigan on Tuesday talking coronavirus recovery.

It’s her first visit to Michigan since becoming Joe Biden’s running mate over the summer.

The Biden Campaign says Harris will make stops in Flint and Detroit.

While in Flint, Senator Harris will tour small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After, she will travel to Detroit to participate in a “Shop Talk” roundtable conversation with Black men.

There are no other details about her visit right now.

