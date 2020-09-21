Antrim County Businesses Struggling During COVID-19 Eligible for Help

Antrim County businesses suffering during the pandemic can get a boost, thanks to a partnership between the Bellaire Chamber Foundation and the Regional Resiliency Fund.

The help is aimed at providing grants of up to $5,000 to small businesses of nine employees or less.

A recent survey by the Chamber Foundation showed 30 businesses reported they were in need of help. Grant money can be used for PPE, for payroll, or any type of operating expense, according to Louise Wenzel with the Bellaire Chamber Foundation. “They can use it for any operating type of expense they need. We just really want to help these businesses and we want them to realize they are a vital part of our community and we don’t want to see them close their doors.”

Venture North is administering the funds for those small businesses in Alden, Bellaire, Central Lake, and Mancelona. Wenzel adds, “It just made sense to partner with Venture North because they already had an inroad. And we could get a bigger bang for our buck basically, by working together with them. We know that there’s a huge need out there for our four local communities.”

For information on the Resiliency Fund, click here.