Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Luxurious Leelanau County Beach House

It’s a custom-built log home with a luxurious modern twist.

In this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, we take you to a stunning five-bed, four-and-a-half bath home with a style of its own.

There’s a rustic, modern balance seen all throughout the house, like in the sleek gourmet kitchen offset by the stonework in the custom backsplash.

On the lower level, your guests can choose between the contemporary built-in bunk room or the bunk room with log framed beds.

Every room is equipped for comfort in this beautifully blended home.

Every square inch of this amazing getaway is stunning and it’s only accentuated by its incredible surroundings.

The home comes with 100 feet of gorgeous, sandy frontage on Lake Michigan and all of the things you could need to enjoy a relaxing day at the beach.

The incredible amenities, the marvelous view, and the location makes this magnificent, beachside beauty the perfect northern Michigan escape.

